BBNaija S11: 16 housemates face possible eviction in week three

By Sharon Adeleye

Sixteen housemates in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11 reality show are facing possible eviction after the organisers released the week three nomination list following the immunity and save-vote process.

The nomination results were announced on Monday after the week’s game activities. Gerard, Bluethopia and Cassi initially secured the highest number of save votes from fellow housemates, earning temporary safety from eviction.

However, Head of House Neche was given the power to remove one contestant from the safe list and chose Gerard, leaving Cassi and Bluethopia protected.

“I’m choosing Gerard,” Neche said while exercising the privilege.

Neche also secured automatic immunity as Head of House, while Chimsom Chuka escaped nomination after emerging the Most Influential Player for the second consecutive week.

Aikou and Gambits Flora remain safe as beneficiaries of the season-long immunity granted earlier in the competition.

The 16 housemates facing possible eviction this week are Gerard, Abi, Bells, Goddessa, Barry, Araga, Kamsy, Oyin, Nomy, Sheba, Keivo, Temi Nkem, Sultex, Ricky, Tram and Yusuf. Viewers’ votes will determine who stays in the competition and who leaves the Big Brother house.