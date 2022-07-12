By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark this year Eld-el-Kabir, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, Tuesday, enjoined all Nigerian citizens to remember the importance of unity, peace and security in the nation’s development.

The Director-General of IPCR, Dr Bakut T. Bakut, in a statement made available to our correspondent in Abuja, told Nigerians to keep the flag of unity high, as unity and peace are the hallmarks of a progressive nation.

He noted that insecurity is an aberration to any nation that has the drive and desire to grow and break the vicious circle of underdevelopment.

The Director-General urged Nigerians to use this period of eId-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the nation. He reminded fellow citizens that nation-building is the responsibility of all and therefore, every Nigerian should rise to the occasion to build a Nigeria of our dream.

“As an Institute, we are aware of the enormous challenges bedevilling our country, nevertheless, we should keep hope alive and continue to have faith that a new Nigeria will rise from the ashes of these challenges. Let our thoughts and actions be peaceful, tolerant, and receptive towards one another as this is the only organic means to change the dangerous narrative that has eaten deep into our social fabrics and national cohesion”, Bakut added.

Bakut also urged Nigerians to take a sober reflection, and connect their hearts to God in the spirit of the season for the restoration of our dear country.

The Director-General observed that if over 200 million Nigerians will stand for peace henceforth, then the implication is that a circle of peace would encircle the nation and fill up not only the violent spaces but also, reposition the country on the path of peace and progress.

