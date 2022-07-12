•We’ve uncountable completed projects —CPS

By Ike Uchechukwu

Bishop of Calabar, Anglican Communion, Prof. Nneoyi Egbe, yesterday, blasted Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State over abandoned projects scattered across the state.

The Bishop, who addressed newsmen as part of activities to mark the second session of the 11th Synod of the Diocese of Calabar, noted that the hope of the people was raised when the governor started these projects, especially the industrial projects, but that the hope had been dashed.

He said : “CrossRiverians were hopeful for the long expected economic transformation of the state, when the government started these projects.

“We have now noticed that the administration has hung our hearts up in expectation.”

He noted that while government is continuum, he was, however, not sure if the next administration would complete these projects.

“This is because every set of leaders always focus on their own projects,” he stated.

Egbe who commended the state government over the improved security situation across the state, however, appealed for the government to do something about road network in the state.

“Our road network in the state is far from what we hoped for, many of the rural and urban roads have broken down.

“This has contributed to the high cost of conveying farm produce from rural to urban centers.

“However, we wish to commend the government on the slight improvement in the security within the state over the last year but the government should not to rest on its oars as it is not yet “uhuru,” he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Mr. Christian Ita said that while some of these projects had been completed, others have attained various stages of completion.

He advised anybody who was in doubt to undertake a tour of these projects rather than draw conclusion from the “comfort of their homes.”

Ita said : “The government has not ended, it still has 10 to 11 months to run and work has not stopped in any of the projects initiated by this administration.”