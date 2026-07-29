Bus conductor to receive 10 strokes of cane for slapping passenger

A Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, on Wednesday, imposed 10 strokes of cane on a bus conductor, Abubakar Shehu, 20, for slapping a passenger over transportation fare.

Delivering judgment in a case at the Kaduna Magistrates’ Court, Emmanuel held that the conductor should receive the strokes of cane after he pleaded guilty to the charge of assault.

The magistrate said that the court was lenient with the convict because he did not waste the court’s time by his admission of guilt.

He warned the convict to desist from such acts as the court would not take it lightly with him subsequently.

Ennanuel also ordered the convict to write an undertaken to be of good behaviour henceforth.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the convict committed the offence on July 24 at Kawo in Kaduna.

Leo said that the convict had an altercation with the complainant, Hadiza Rabiu, over transportation fare and slapped her twice on the face.

He said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.