Troops rescue abducted soldier, civilian in Zamfara

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have rescued an abducted soldier and a civilian during a fighting patrol in Zamfara State.

The Media Information Officer of the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, said the rescue took place on the morning of July 29, 2026, when troops deployed at Gwashi conducted a fighting patrol to a terrorists’ enclave in the area.

According to him, the troops rescued Lance Corporal Basiru Labbo, who was abducted on July 22, 2026, along the Zuru–Anka Road, as well as Lauwali Dan Ada, a resident of Kasahola Village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The rescued victims were evacuated to the troops’ location, where they underwent debriefing, medical evaluation and other necessary administrative procedures.

Lieutenant Colonel Danja said Operation Fansan Yamma remains committed to sustained offensive operations and rescue missions aimed at protecting lives and restoring security across the North-West.