Surveillance Aircraft: Makinde’ll replicate Oyo’s security model nationwide — APM

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Allied People’s Movement, APM, on Wednesday said its presidential candidate and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, would replicate the state’s security model across Nigeria if elected in 2027, pointing to the acquisition of two surveillance aircraft as evidence of his approach to tackling insecurity.

To the party, the newly acquired aircraft are more than security assets. It said they reflect a governing philosophy that places the protection of lives and property at the centre of public policy, arguing that the same model can be deployed nationwide to combat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

The party’s National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, praised Makinde for procuring two DA 42 MNG intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft to strengthen security operations in Oyo State.

“As Allied People’s Movement presidential flag bearer, Makinde will replicate his resourceful, robust, vibrant and compassionate leadership across the country, and redirect the ship of the nation from its perilous course to the path of progress, development and advancement, if elected into office as president in 2027,” Dantalle said.

According to the APM chairman, the aircraft are equipped with sophisticated surveillance technology capable of identifying targets from both high and low altitudes, making them valuable assets for intelligence gathering and security operations.

“The two DA 42 MNG model aircraft, which are for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations and equipped with sophisticated surveillance gadgets capable of identifying targets from both high and low altitudes, are a testament to the Oyo State government’s commitment to protect lives and property in the state.

“They will also support efforts of the nation’s security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, in crushing terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom and other criminal activities in Oyo State.”

The party said the acquisition is in line with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

He also described Makinde’s administration as visionary, purposeful and inclusive, saying its policies had transformed Oyo State.

“The well-being of the people is the hallmark of democratic governance. APM will continue to put the interest of the masses first as proved in Oyo and Bauchi States the party is in power. Nigerians desire and deserve dividends of democracy, not carnage,” the APM chairman added.

The party consequently urged Nigerians to support the APM and its candidates in the forthcoming elections, saying improved national security, unity and prosperity would remain at the heart of its agenda.