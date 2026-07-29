Osun election: SDP denies endorsing APC’s Oyebamiji, says adoption letter fake

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied reports that its Osun State chapter has collapsed its structure to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the Aug. 15, governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a factional Osun SDP Chairman, Mr Remi Omidire, had purportedly adopted Oyebamiji for the poll, in a letter addressed to the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal..

Reacting to the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, the Chairman of SDP State Chairmen in Nigeria, Mr Femi Olaniyi (Ferrari),said the Osun chapter of the party remained intact and had not endorsed any political party or candidate.

Olaniyi said that the letter, purportedly signed by Omidire, was false and did not emanate from the authentic leadership of the party in Osun under the leadership of Mr Funsho Fabiyi.

Describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers aimed at misleading the public, Olaniyi, said the Fabiyi-led party leadership had neither collapsed its structure nor entered into any alliance with the APC or its governorship candidate.

He maintained that the party remained committed to contesting the governorship election.

“The Osun State chapter of the SDP has not, and will not, collapse its structure for any political party. SDP is not for sale,” he said.

Olaniyi cautioned those behind the alleged fake news to desist from spreading false information or face legal consequences.

“We warn all perpetrators of this fake news to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He reiterated that the SDP remained committed to its mission of rescuing Osun State through the democratic process.

He urged party members and supporters to disregard the report, insisting that the SDP remained focused on its campaign ahead of the governorship election.