Otti approves payment of first phase of Ngozi Nwosu’s medical bills

By Enitan Abdultawab

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has approved the payment of the first phase of medical expenses for veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu following her public appeal for financial assistance to undergo multiple surgeries.

The 62-year-old actress, an indigene of Abia State, recently disclosed that she requires three surgeries and needs about ₦30 million to cover the cost of her treatment.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment, Martins Okey Justice, announced the intervention in a post on X, expressing appreciation to Otti for responding to the actress’s health challenge.

“His Excellency @alexottiofr have just stepped in on the health issues of our Nollywood legendary actress Mrs. Ngozi Nwosu to approve the first part of her medical bills,” he wrote.

While commending the governor’s gesture, the entertainer-turned-government aide noted that the support covers only part of the required medical expenses and appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the actress.

“While we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, we still appeal to kind-hearted Nigerians to please support her in any way possible you can,” he said.

Mr Justice also conveyed the appreciation of members of the creative industry to the governor for the timely intervention.

“On behalf of the creative industry, we all thank you immensely, my leader. Ndewo sir,” he added.