AWS has announced the launch of AWS Outposts in Nigeria. AWS Outposts are fully-managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with AWS-designed hardware that allow customers to run AWS services on-premises, including compute, storage, and databases, while seamlessly connecting to AWS’s broad array of services in the cloud.

AWS Outposts rack brings AWS infrastructure, and operating models to data centers, co-location spaces, and on-premises facilities. With AWS Outposts rack, customers can use the same APIs, control plane, tools, and hardware on premises as in the AWS Regions to deliver a consistent experience.

Amrote Abdella, General Manager at AWS, Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “We are excited to bring AWS Outposts rack to Nigeria as we continue to deliver advanced cloud services to meet AWS customers’ business needs. Customers in Nigeria who have workloads that require low latency, data processing, or data storage on premises can benefit from AWS Outposts.

These workloads include applications that might need to generate near real-time responses, communicate with other on-premises systems, or control on-site equipment, such as factory floor equipment, health management systems, and retail point-of-sale systems. Customers can also use AWS Outposts rack to securely store and use customer data in Nigeria, which is important for organizations in highly regulated industries and data sovereignty requirements.”

Paystack, one of the fast-growing start-ups in Nigeria, uses AWS services to build powerful B2B payments and growth tools for thousands of Africa’s most ambitious businesses.

“AWS’ reliability has enabled us to seamlessly scale our operations, and exponentially grow transaction volumes. We are excited by the launch of AWS Outposts rack in Nigeria which brings cloud-scale innovations and services to Nigeria’s tech ecosystem,” said Ezra Olubi, Paystack Co-founder and CTO.

54Gene, a health technology company has built their Genomics Infrastructure & Insights Ecosystem (GENIISYSTM) platform on AWS, enabling them to collect and analyze diverse datasets to unlock scientific discoveries.

“Using AWS, we have been able to deploy new digital services faster than it would have taken us previously. Continuous innovation is part of 54Gene’s DNA. The launch of AWS Outposts rack in Nigeria allows us to extend and run AWS services on premises. We are thrilled with this, said Francis Osifo, vice president of 54Gene.”

AWS Outposts rack enables customers to build and run applications on premises using the same programming interfaces as in AWS Regions. With AWS Outposts, customers can choose from a range of general, compute, memory, storage, and graphics-optimized Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, both with and without local storage options, Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volume options, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) on Outposts. Customers can then run a broad range of AWS services locally, including Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon EMR, and they can connect directly to regional services like Amazon CloudWatch and Amazon DynamoDB through public or private connections.