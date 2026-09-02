UK-based Nigerian falls asleep at wheel after almost 3 days of driving, kills man

A Nigerian-British taxi driver, Kolawole Erunkulu has been jailed for six years after falling asleep at the wheel and causing a crash that killed a 59-year-old man in Surrey, UK.

Surrey Police said Erunkulu of Bexleyheath, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after his Audi crossed into a roadside layby and struck Philip Dray.

The fatal collision happened shortly before 6.30am on Sunday, August 17, 2025, on the A23 in Merstham.

Philip had safely parked his Volkswagen in a layby to take a break and was opening the driver’s door to get back into his vehicle when he was hit by Erunkulu’s Audi. He died at the scene.

CCTV footage showed the Audi’s nearside wheels crossing completely over the white lines into the layby before correcting course following the collision.

Detectives investigating the crash examined footage from Erunkulu’s vehicle and data obtained from his employers.

The investigation found that he had driven for about 53 hours during the three days before the collision.

Police said his longest rest period during that time was only seven hours, while other breaks included one of approximately four hours and two of around two hours.

In the 12 hours immediately before the crash, Erunkulu had been working as a taxi driver with only short breaks.

Footage from an interior camera in his vehicle showed Erunkulu experiencing what police described as a “microsleep” — a brief episode of sleep lasting only seconds.

During one of these episodes, the vehicle veered across the carriageway and struck Philip, who was standing in the layby.

The footage showed Erunkulu continuing to drive for about another 10 seconds before stopping at the next layby.

Erunkulu, who holds joint British and Nigerian nationality, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in March 2026. He pleaded guilty when he appeared in court in June.

At Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday, August 25, he was sentenced to six years in prison. Police said he would have received a nine-year sentence had he been convicted following a trial.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight years, running concurrently with his prison sentence, and will be required to pass an extended driving test if he applies for a new licence.

During sentencing, Judge Lees said the footage showed Erunkulu was “extremely tired” but continued driving despite his condition.

“The footage shows the defendant was extremely tired and, in my view, has continued to drive when he must have known that,” the judge said.

She added: “All of this could have been stopped had he have slept.”

Acting Detective Inspector Rob Baldwin, of Surrey Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the case highlighted the dangers of driving while fatigued.

“Mr Erunkulu had worked long hours with insufficient rest over the preceding days, accumulating a sleep debt,” Baldwin said.

He warned that fatigue could severely affect a driver’s ability to remain alert and react safely, particularly during the early hours of the morning when the natural drive to sleep is strongest.

“Anyone who feels tired should not continue driving, as the consequences can be devastating,” he said.

Philip’s family described him as an “amazing partner and man”, saying he was dependable, caring and someone others could rely on.

His sister said Philip was a careful and conscientious driver who spent his life prioritising the safety of his passengers and other road users.

His partner described him as a “sweet, gentle, and caring man” and said they had been each other’s “cheerleader, advisor, partner, and best friend”.

She said Philip was her “partner and soulmate” and that his death had left an “enormous emotional and physical void”.

The family has agreed to the release of footage showing Erunkulu falling asleep at the wheel in an effort to highlight the dangers of driving while fatigued.

Vanguard News