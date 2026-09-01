2027: Turaki-led PDP endorses G100’s move to challenge Tinubu

The Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed the G-100, a group of 100 opposition stalwarts driving the creation of an all-opposition front to challenge President Bola Tinubu of the APC in the 2027 presidential election.

The faction, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Interim National Working Committee, Mr Ini Ememobong, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the decision to join forces with other credible political forces was informed by the challenges Nigerians face under the ruling party.

“Our participation is anchored on the premise that the process will be hinged on the philosophical underpinnings of transparency, equality, data-driven decisions and egalitarianism.

“Any result birthed by a process midwifed by these virtues will certainly offer Nigerians a credible leadership capable of alleviating the skyrocketing poverty and rising insecurity in the country,” it said.

The party stated that the new move aligned with its earlier stated disposition of working with like-minded political parties and organisations desirous of ‘rescuing’ Nigeria.

“Our participation at the first meeting of the G-100 on 31st August, 2026 is a further indication of our preparedness to contribute our quota in the quest for an all-opposition platform that will take power from the incumbent and rebuild Nigeria for the good of all Nigerians,” it said.