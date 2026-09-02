No criminal FBI record against Tinubu – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri

Mr Reno Omokri, Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Mexico, says no criminal FBI record links President Bola Tinubu to criminality.

Omokri reiterated this during the City Boy Movement Podcast, anchored by Mr O’tega Ogra, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He dismissed claims that FBI records relating to Tinubu established criminality, saying an FBI record should not automatically mean a criminal record.

“There is no criminal FBI record against President Bola Tinubu. There’s nothing like that.

“A record is just that, a record; there is a difference between a record and a criminal record,” he said.

Omokri said his position was supported by an FBI record check conducted following a request by Nigerian authorities.

“The result of the check was negative for any criminal arrest records, warrants or wanted status for Bola Tinubu.

“So, there is no criminal FBI record against the President,” Omokri said.

He said the records currently being discussed publicly by an opposition candidate originated from an earlier investigation, not a new criminal case.

“There is no 2026 case. What happened is that a gentleman filed a Freedom of Information Act request.

“This is not a new case; it relates to a 1993 investigation,” Omokri added.

The ambassador-designate said his position on Tinubu was shaped by personal investigations and a willingness to reconsider claims when presented with verifiable evidence.

He recalled travelling to the United States to investigate claims concerning Tinubu’s educational background, saying evidence obtained changed his earlier perception.

“I went to Chicago State University with a witness who is still a supporter of Atiku Abubakar.

“I was given incontrovertible evidence that Tinubu attended the school,” he said

Omokri also said certified documents relating to Tinubu’s civil forfeiture case convinced him that some previous assertions about the President were incorrect.

“I was able to get certified true copies of these documents, and they established beyond reasonable doubt that I was wrong.

“This man was not who I thought he was,” Omokri said.

Omokri, who previously worked politically with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, said his support for Tinubu was based on facts and policy outcomes.

“I think that I will defend the truth, whether or not I’m an ambassador or anything.

“Before the President appointed me, I was defending the truth,” Omokri said.

On the 2027 presidential election, Omokri said Tinubu’s economic policies substantially reflected proposals he previously advocated while working with Atiku.

“If you read or listen to his speech at Chatham House, all of the things that we said we were going to do in the PDP are the things that the President is doing,” he said.

He listed fuel-subsidy removal, exchange-rate reform, devolution of powers and student loans among policies he said were previously advocated.

“We said we were going to remove subsidies, float the naira, devolve power from the Federal Government to states and local governments, and finally give student loans,” he said.

Omokri also defended fuel-subsidy removal, arguing that restoring the policy would place unsustainable financial pressure on Nigeria.

He said subsidy retention could also encourage petroleum products to flow into neighbouring countries, worsening Nigeria’s economic burden.

“If you bring back fuel subsidy, you are not going to be subsidising Nigeria. You’re going to be subsidising West Africa, and that will destroy our economy,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to evaluate Tinubu’s administration through measurable outcomes rather than political sentiments.

“I’m not an emotional person. I’m a fact-driven person, and I believe Nigerians should also become more fact-driven,” Omokri said.

He said his support for Tinubu did not mean abandoning his principles, maintaining that truth, patriotism and Nigeria’s development remained paramount.

“I love this country passionately. If I die today or tomorrow, whenever I die, I want to be known as a patriot,” he said.

Omokri expressed confidence that Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election and urged Nigerians to pursue reconciliation afterwards.

“The President is going to win the next election, and after that, we must all come back and reconcile.

“Nigeria must continue making progress,” Omokri said.