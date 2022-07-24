.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the nation’s capital, John Mfon, has developed an automatic payroll processing system, Middey.

Speaking at the unveiling of the payment solution yesterday, the corps member said the Middey payroll system was designed to make it extremely easy for businesses, non-governmental organisations, and the Small and Medium Enterprises to effortlessly manage monthly salary payment process.

He explained that the fintech software was part of his long-term objective of providing a continuous stream of innovations to meet the diverse needs of the business community.

“Looking at the current trends in the 21st century, Middey is coming to solve the problems of payment for both individuals and businesses.

“It is embedded with artificial intelligence to ensure that payment Is done seamlessly using advanced technology,” Mfon said.

He also said that one of the major advantages of Middey, as an Africa-focused payment brand, was its ability to completely eliminate the need for organisations to process payroll on one system and then take the processed data to another platform to transfer salaries, or send salary schedules to various banks or statutory agencies.

He, therefore, maintained that the payroll solution would help organisational leaders to significantly improve operational efficiency and effectiveness in employee management.

“We are looking at the way you can make payment via phone cameras. We are also looking at helping organisations manage their payroll system, at the appropriate time, without people having to manually do so. We are automated and very simple.

“No need to copy and paste account numbers. With Middey, you just scan and make payments in seconds. So, we are hoping that Middey will in the long-term be one of the biggest payment providers and the bedrock in Africa,” Mfon said.

According to a former BBNaija housemate and the Middey brand ambassador, Queen Mercy Atang, the finance software brings to the table; a new and exciting capability and flexibility for the management of monthly payroll processing and payment at a low cost.

More importantly, she said that the homegrown solution has shown that the Nigerian youths are not lazy, but articulate and entrepreneurial.

The 2021 BBNaija semi-finalist promised to leverage her social media brand to help advance the automatic payment solution to greater heights.

“I am looking forward to a greater future with Middey. I want to see them in the next two years going global,” she added.