By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday commissioned two roads covering 5.8 kilometers with drainages at London-ciki and Ngomari communities in Jere Local Government Area within the metropolis.

The roads comprise of newly constructed 2.1 km road and drainage in Zannari road, rehabilitated 626 meters Shiekh Abba Aji road both in London-ciki.

It also included 3.1 kilometer Bintu-Sugar road and drainage in Ngomari.

Speaking at both commissioning sites, Governor Zulum dedicated the roads to the glory of God and humanity.

He enjoined benefiting communities to ensure proper use of the project with pledge that his administration will work to fulfil all the campaign promises made.

Zulum’s administration in the last three years, constructed and rehabilitated 35 road projects across the state, Chairman of Borno State Road Maintenance Agency, BORMA, Engr. Sadu Abdullahi Auno, said during the commissioning.

The governor had in January, 2022, launched the construction of 10 major roads and drainages worth N11.5 billion, in addition to roads previously constructed.

Monday’s commissioning by Zulum was witnessed by members of Borno State House of Assembly’s Committee on Works, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Professor Isa Hussaini Marte, Engineers at the State Ministry of Works and Borno State Road Maintenance Agency, BORMA, led by the agency’s chairman, Engr. Sadu Abdullahi Auno, who conducted the governor round the two roads.