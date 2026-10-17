Gunmen storm Plateau community, kill four vigilantes

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Gunmen have killed four vigilantes keeping watch over their community in Shurum village, Dorowa Babuje, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 11:56pm on Friday, when the attackers stormed the community and killed the vigilantes while they were on duty.

A member of the community, Mr Bulus Bature, said, “They were watching over our community when the gunmen struck and killed them.”

Lamenting the killings, Bature said, “It is painful that people who volunteered to protect their community could be attacked and killed while carrying out their duty.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, BYM, Rwang Tengwong also confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

Tengwong said, “We received information about the attack and can confirm that four people were killed by the gunmen.”

He condemned the killings, saying, “It is unfortunate that our people, who were keeping watch over their community, were targeted and killed.”

He added, “We are deeply saddened by this latest attack and call on the relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Tengwong further said, “Our people cannot continue to live in fear while those volunteering to protect their communities are being attacked and killed.”

“We appeal to the government and security agencies to strengthen security around the affected communities.”

Efforts to reach security operatives for confirmation of the incident were unsuccessful as of press time.