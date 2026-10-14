Lagos begins 35-day Lekki-Epe road repairs Thursday

Gov Sanwo-Olu

Releases traffic advisory for motorists

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government will on Thursday commence a 35-day rehabilitation of damaged sections of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway, covering Bonny Camp to Admiralty Way Junction and areas around Victoria Garden City (VGC).

The government said traffic diversion arrangements would be introduced to minimise congestion and ensure the safety of road users during the rehabilitation.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, disclosed this on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ engagement organised by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to discuss the scope of work and traffic management plans.

Daramola said the meeting was part of the government’s policy of consulting residents, businesses and road users before embarking on major infrastructure projects, adding that feedback from stakeholders would inform the implementation process.

He appealed to residents and motorists to cooperate with the government during the exercise, particularly as Lagos prepares for increased traffic during the festive season.

According to him, the rehabilitation is expected to improve road safety and ease movement along the strategic corridor, which connects residential communities, commercial centres and major industrial investments across the Lekki-Epe axis.

The expressway provides access to the Lekki Free Zone, Dangote Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser Factory, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Eleganza Industrial Estate. It also serves major housing developments and educational institutions, including Pan-Atlantic University and Lagos Business School.

However, rapid urbanisation, growing commercial activities and increasing traffic have accelerated the deterioration of some sections of the road.

Daramola said the government was also addressing drainage concerns along the corridor, adding that the proposed Green Line rail project formed part of broader plans to improve transportation infrastructure in the area.

He said the state had so far reconstructed and rehabilitated 69.44 kilometres of the expressway, comprising 49.7 kilometres of reinforced concrete pavement and 19.76 kilometres of flexible pavement.

Residents raise concerns

At the meeting, the Chairman of the Victoria Island and Ikoyi Residents Association, Prince Akin Fadoju, called for improved drainage infrastructure to address flooding in the area.

Fadoju acknowledged that drainage problems predated the current administration but stressed the need for urgent intervention.

Other stakeholders urged the government to ensure that traffic management officials were deployed throughout the construction period to direct motorists and prevent gridlock.

They also called for the maintenance of alternative routes and adequate security for road users during the rehabilitation.

The intervention is part of broader efforts to rehabilitate the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The government had earlier awarded the first phase, covering 18.75 kilometres from Eleko to Epe T-Junction in Ibeju-Lekki, in November 2020. The project was completed and commissioned in February 2023.

Phases IIA and IIB, covering the stretch from Eleko Junction to Abraham Adesanya, were subsequently awarded, while rehabilitation works between Admiralty Intersection and Ajah Jubilee Flyover have also been completed.

In April 2025, the government awarded early infrastructure development works for the proposed Green Line mass transit project.

The proposed rail corridor will run from Marina through the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe axis towards the planned Lekki International Airport, connecting Lagos Island with the state’s rapidly developing eastern corridor.