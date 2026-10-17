Oil tanker on fire after hitting mine in Hormuz – Iran’s Guards

This picture shows ships sailing near the Strait of Hormuz off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates at Khor Fakkan on July 13, 2026. The United States is “taking over” the Strait of Hormuz and will be paid for protecting it, US President Donald Trump declared on July 13, as Washington and Tehran once again fought over the vital waterway. (Photo by AFP) /

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Saturday said an oil tanker was on fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a mine in the waterway at the heart of the Middle East war.

Tehran seized control over Hormuz after the start of the war in late February, choking off the strait that normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption.

“A supertanker in violation of regulations, carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil and attempting to pass illegally through the Strait of Hormuz, struck a mine, triggering an explosion and a fierce fire,” the Revolutionary Guards said.

The statement did not specify the exact location of the incident.

Flanked by Iran to the north and Oman to the south, the Hormuz strait is about 30 kilometres (20 miles) wide at its narrowest point.

Since taking control of the strait, Iran has demanded that all ships seek its authorisation before transiting.

“The tanker attempted to cross the strait with US support… by deactivating all its tracking systems,” the Guards added, also posting a video of a vessel in flames during the night.

In response to Tehran’s blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, Washington has imposed its own naval counter-blockade on Iranian oil exports.

This week, the Guards’ naval commander Admiral Ali Ozmai warned that any vessel that deactivated its navigation systems would be considered “hostile”.