2027: We’ll rescue Jigawa from APC’s failures – Lamido vows

Sule Lamido

‎By ‎Muhammad Inuwa

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‎Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has vowed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will rescue Jigawa State from what he described as the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the 2027 general elections.

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‎Lamido made the declaration while speaking at the inauguration of the PDP Campaign Council held at the party’s state headquarters in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

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‎He accused the APC-led government of taking the state backwards, particularly in healthcare, education and other critical sectors, saying the PDP was determined to restore good governance.

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‎”Unfortunately, Jigawa State has been taken backwards under the present administration. We are determined to restore the state to its rightful position in governance, development, unity and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

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‎The former governor expressed concern over the difficulties facing residents, particularly in accessing basic healthcare services and quality education.

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‎”Today, residents are facing serious challenges in accessing quality healthcare. Hospitals lack adequate medical services, education sector continues to deteriorate. Virtually every critical sector is facing serious challenges,” Lamido said.

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‎He maintained that the PDP possessed experienced and competent individuals capable of addressing the challenges facing the state.

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‎”The APC administration has failed the people of Jigawa State. We are determined to establish a transparent, accountable and people-oriented government because the PDP has experienced and competent individuals who understand the responsibilities of leadership and governance,” he stated.

‎He assured residents that the PDP would prioritise the welfare of the people and promote unity if returned to power in 2027.

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‎”Our administration will be for all residents of Jigawa State, regardless of their political affiliations,” he said.

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‎The former governor also pledged that the party would conduct peaceful campaigns based on mutual respect and understanding, without intimidation or personal attacks.

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‎”Our campaigns will be conducted peacefully, with respect, unity and mutual understanding, without insults, intimidation or personal attacks. Our primary objective is to restore the dignity of Nigeria and Jigawa State,” Lamido added.