Bauchi court jails eight for eight years over public disturbance

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

A Bauchi State court has sentenced eight persons to eight years’ imprisonment each for thuggery and disturbance of public peace in Unguwar Dim, Bauchi metropolis.

The convicts were also given the option of a N370,000 fine each, the Bauchi State Police Command has said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying the suspects were arrested following a complaint by the Unguwar Dim Peace and Security Committee on October 14 over renewed thuggery in the area.

Habib said a joint team of police operatives and community security personnel raided the suspects’ hideout in the early hours of October 15, arresting nine persons.

Dangerous weapons, including machetes, cutlasses, knives and sticks, as well as illicit substances, were recovered during the operation, he added.

According to him, eight suspects were charged to court after investigations and convicted after pleading guilty to the charges.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, welcomed the judgment and urged residents to provide credible information to assist the police in tackling criminal activities.

Aliyu reaffirmed the command’s commitment to combating thuggery and other crimes, assuring residents of sustained operations to safeguard lives and property across the state.