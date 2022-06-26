…Says, Obi enjoying social media frenzy only

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka has asked a former Governor of Kano state, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to return to the party which he helped build, as that is the only platform through which he can actualize his dream of ever becoming Nigeria’s President.

Ajaka in a brief interview on Sunday said Kwankwaso who is the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP does not stand any chance at the forthcoming general election.

Noting that it is not too late for Kwankwaso to retrace his steps, the deputy APC spokesman said Kwankwaso knew about the formation of APC.

“He contributed immensely to its success in 2015 and our leaders hope to repay him at the appropriate time but he cannot be outside to be a beneficiary in the nearest future.

“So, that is why I said it is not too late for him to return to the APC. That is where he naturally belongs and have an assurance of becoming a President one day, and not his current sectional NNPP.

“Although, some people might be deceiving him by calling him Mr. President already but just one or two states in the North-west cannot make him a president. Kwankwaso needs a national party like APC to achieve his presidential ambition. So, I plead with him to do the needful before its too late,” Ajaka said.

When asked to comment on Peter Obi and his Labour Party, the APC deputy spokesperson said when the real campaign starts Nigerians will differentiate between boys and men.

“Just like Kwankwaso, Peter Obi is only enjoying sectional sympathy but a real presidential candidate needs to enjoy acceptability from all parts of the country.

“So, we believe that Peter Obi should enjoy his social media frenzy for now before the real campaign starts very soon.”

On whether Atiku Abubakar and his PDP will be a serious challenger for the APC in 2023, Ajaka reminded Nigerians that “PDP and Atiku are good customers to APC who cannot go beyond coming second at any election”.

“Even that second position has been threatened with the recent result Ekiti governorship election recently”, he added.

He said the opposition party will make all the noise without facts, enjoy its propaganda for a while but Nigerian voters will eventually distinguish between the likes of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and APC’s record of achievements.

“At the end of the story, our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will certainly emerge victorious in 2023.”