FCTA approves upgrade of 15 hospitals, police station

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the completion of the abandoned Utako General Hospital, renovation and re-equipping of 14 existing general hospitals in the territory, as well as the construction of a new divisional police station at Wasa Informal Sector.

The approvals were granted on Tuesday at the 19th FCT Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, chaired by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, disclosed the health-related approvals at a briefing after the meeting.

“Today at the Executive Council, there were a lot of deliberations, and there was a particular deliberation on the health system. I am happy to say that the Minister has ordered the immediate award of renovation, rehabilitation and upgrading of all the general hospitals in the FCT,” she said.

According to her, the upgrades will involve a comprehensive overhaul of facility infrastructure and the procurement of modern medical equipment, including advanced diagnostic equipment, X-ray machines and surgical tools for operating theatres.

On the stalled Utako hospital project, Fasawe said Wike had directed the immediate resumption of work to complete the construction, fully equip the facility and deploy appropriate medical personnel to commence operations.

She added that the FCTA had continued to meet its payment obligations to Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) for premium and capitation under the territory’s health insurance scheme.

“What then happens now is that when the hospitals are upgraded, the equipment are there, and the personnel are there, then quality, affordable and accessible healthcare will be available for the people of the FCT,” Fasawe said.

Police station for Wasa

On the new police station, Director of the FCTA Security Services Department, Adamu Gwari, said a memo was presented to the council for the immediate provision of security infrastructure at the Wasa Informal Sector ahead of the planned relocation of Apo mechanics and artisans.

He said the project was a fresh contract with a six-month delivery timeline and followed a directive issued by Wike in July, when he commissioned the initial infrastructure at the site and raised security concerns over the expected influx of artisans and business activities.

“The minister directed that there should be a police station that will provide security not only for the sector, but for the entire area.

“This contract is a fresh contract which has been duly approved by the EXCO with a duration of a six-month delivery period,” he said.

Gwari explained that the project was part of the minister’s wider security initiative launched in December to bring policing closer to rural and developing communities across the FCT and combat crime.

Under the initiative, the administration pledged to build two divisional police offices in each of the six Area Councils.

Gwari said construction at various sites was at an advanced stage, assuring residents that the administration remained committed to taking security closer to their communities.

He added that Wike was expected to inspect some of the completed facilities in the coming days.

“At the moment, Public Building has taken delivery of two fully completed police divisions: the one at Ushafa and the other one at Saburi,” he said.

He added that each facility had a fully furnished divisional police station and a furnished six-man staff quarters.