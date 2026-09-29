We’ll reinstate subsidy after curbing corruption — Obi

Peter Obi

SOKOTO — The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi, has pledged to reinstate petroleum subsidy if elected in the 2027 general elections, saying his administration would first tackle corruption in the country.

Obi made the pledge on Monday at a town hall meeting organised for the Obi/Kwankwaso presidential ticket in Sokoto.

He identified corruption as a major challenge confronting the country and said his administration, if elected, would tackle corruption across all sectors.

“People are talking about subsidy but what is all about it is corruption. By removing the corruption, I assure you that we will bring back subsidy.

“The problem of Nigeria is corruption, as such, if elected, we will stop all forms of corruption in every sector of the country,” he said.

Obi urged Nigerians to use the 2027 general elections to vote for NDC candidates at all levels, describing the task of addressing the country’s challenges as a collective responsibility.

He said the party was committed to what he described as a “politics of care and service to Nigerians.”

The former Anambra governor expressed concern over the economic situation and said he would, if elected, deploy the country’s resources to improve security, education and other sectors.

“Education is our number one priority after unity and security,” Obi said.

He also pledged to connect all state capitals with railway lines to facilitate economic activities and promote development.

Also speaking, the NDC vice-presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, said the visit was to engage with residents of Sokoto and seek their support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor, said the delegation had earlier visited the Sultan of Sokoto, who, according to him, prayed for the success of the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket and conveyed his goodwill.

He said various parts of the country were facing security challenges, with the North-West particularly affected by banditry and kidnapping.

“We are, therefore, committed to mitigating all these challenges and make Nigeria better,” he said.

Earlier, the NDC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Dr Shamsudeen Haido, pledged to provide good governance if elected in 2027.

The state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bello Yabo, said the meeting provided an opportunity for residents to hear directly from Obi and Kwankwaso about their plans and vision for the country.

(NAN)