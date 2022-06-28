By Adeola Badru

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Mogaji Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has disclosed that he decided to serve as a senator to see to the sponsorship of impactful policies that will drive investment into Oyo State, when elected, thus positively impacting the lives of the people both young and old.

Tegbe made the disclosure, yesterday, after he bagged a meritorious award for his outstanding contribution to the development of the state-owned Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) and his meritorious service to humanity.

The foremost technology and financial consultant, noted that from time immemorial, Oyo State has been known to set the pace in various aspects of nationhood, adding that: “from the sophisticated parliamentary governance system of the OyoMesi to the ‘five unbreakable bound of Ibadan’, our high standard and resolve for setting the pace are well known in the history books.”

“In our country today, one cannot underestimate the key role of the legislature in rescuing our dear country and returning her to the path of development.”

“More than ever, it has become imperative for us as a country to chart a new course for socio-economic development.”

“As your Senator come 2023 by God’s grace, I will work with other National Assembly members to make laws that will impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Be rest assured of an inclusive and productive representation.”

“I will create a welfare system for our senatorial district and facilitate the establishment of a tech hub with a focus on ICT and technical skills that will create immediate benefits and a better future for our youth.”

Tegbe who was represented at the event by a former Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Jide Adewale and Hon Bolanle Agbaje a former member of the Oyo state House of Assembly, thanked the organizers of the event and the entire BCOS community for the recognition.

He promised to continue to offer himself and resources to the development of his immediate community, the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Tegbe commended the Governor Seyi Makinde and the Dotun Oyelade-led management for their commitment to improving the outfit.

He added that he was proud to have been a part of the re-engineering of the corporation for efficiency and better performance.

Earlier, Tegbe pledged a handsome donation to the uplift of BCOS Foundation Library, while promising to continue to support the corporation and her staff.