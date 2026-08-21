2027: Nigerians deserve leaders who will engage them — Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

ONITSHA — Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has said Nigerians deserve leaders who will engage them, listen to their concerns and present clear solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

Obi spoke at his Onitsha residence while marking the commencement of his 2027 presidential campaign, where he said he and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, would tackle insecurity, reduce poverty and hunger, address the rising number of out-of-school children and improve education and healthcare.

He also pledged to pursue economic policies that would promote inclusive growth and improve the living conditions of Nigerians, particularly vulnerable citizens.

Obi said the commencement of campaigns should provide an opportunity for all presidential candidates to present their credentials, defend their records and subject their policies and programmes to public scrutiny.

“No candidate should hide behind the high walls of power, send proxies or surrogates to the hustings, and expect Nigerians to entrust them with the leadership of the country.

“Every candidate seeking the presidency must have the courage to come before the people, answer their questions, defend their records, and subject their vision to public scrutiny,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor said effective leadership required empathy and physical engagement with citizens, particularly communities affected by insecurity, terrorism, criminality and natural disasters.

“True leadership requires presence and empathy. No one can lead from the front without standing with communities across Nigeria devastated by banditry, criminality, terrorism, and flooding.

“You cannot truly lead people you are unwilling to visit, listen to, and understand,” he said.

Obi said he and Kwankwaso would take their campaign directly to Nigerians rather than rely on proxies.

“We will listen to them, understand their concerns, and engage them openly. We will not delegate this duty to proxies. We will answer questions, defend our record and character, and present our plan to rebuild Nigeria,” he said.

He added: “Any presidential candidate who lacks the resolve to travel across the country, meet the people, and respond to their questions lacks the capacity to govern it.”

Obi said his administration would focus on resetting Nigeria by promoting national unity, improving security, pursuing inclusive economic growth and moving the country from consumption to production.

“The campaign period gives every citizen an opportunity to join the national conversation. I urge Nigerians to examine each candidate’s record and proposals, ask tough questions, and demand evidence behind every promise,” he said.

He urged political parties and their supporters to conduct issue-based campaigns, warning against violence, hatred, ethnic and religious sentiments.

“We should debate ideas without hatred, compete without violence, and disagree without weakening the bonds that unite us. When Nigerians make their choice, that choice must be respected,” he said.

Obi also stressed that citizens must continue to hold elected leaders accountable after elections.

“Democracy does not end on election day. Citizens must continue to demand transparency, accountability, and results from those entrusted with the mandate to govern,” he said.

He maintained that Nigeria had the human and material resources needed to build a safer and more productive country, but stressed the need for competent leadership to convert the country’s potential into tangible results.

“Nigeria’s challenges are real, but so are its opportunities. We have the people, resources, enterprise, and creativity to build a safer, more productive country. Our task is to turn these possibilities into results,” he said.

Obi further called for national unity, saying a united country would be better positioned to strengthen its institutions, promote fairness and hold leaders accountable.

He said the 2027 election should be determined by capacity, competence, compassion, character and commitment rather than ethnicity, religion or political propaganda.

“The 2027 election must be guided by capacity, competence, compassion, character, and commitment. Our campaign will focus on the urgent concerns of Nigerians and not on ethnicity or religion,” he said.

On the economy, Obi said sustainable development required policies that would translate economic reforms into improved livelihoods and greater opportunities for citizens.

He cited the World Bank’s April 2026 Nigeria Development Update as highlighting the need for the country to turn economic reform and stabilisation into improved livelihoods, stronger human capital and inclusive growth.

According to him, his administration would pursue practical reforms that combine fiscal discipline with productive investment.

“We will cut wasteful spending while protecting investments that create jobs and expand productive capacity. We will raise public revenue without stifling businesses and invest in education, healthcare, security, and infrastructure because they are foundations for future prosperity, not costs to defer,” he said.

He added that his administration would build institutions capable of enduring beyond individual governments, saying this should be the standard for measuring the performance of every administration.