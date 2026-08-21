NCMM begins process to declare GCU national monument

…Abia Assembly, Otti govt back heritage designation

…Initiative targets UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The campaign to secure Government College Umuahia (GCU) as a National Monument has received a major boost following the completion of a four-day assessment of the historic institution by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

The assessment, coordinated by the Government College Umuahia Old Boys Association (GCUOBA), Great Britain and Ireland Branch, is a key step towards securing formal national heritage protection for the 97-year-old institution and positioning it for consideration on Nigeria’s UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

The NCMM delegation, led by Mr Chukwudi Onwudinanti on behalf of the GCUOBA Great Britain and Ireland Branch, conducted an extensive technical assessment of the school on August 3 and 4.

The team inspected several historic structures and heritage assets, including the Assembly Hall, Administration Block, Fisher House, Niger House, Nile House, Simpson House and the historic Library.

The assessment also covered the school’s historic landscape, ongoing restoration efforts and available heritage documentation, with particular attention to its educational, architectural, literary and cultural significance.

The initiative has attracted support from various institutions, with representatives of the GCUOBA National Executive Council, School Management Council, Fisher Educational Development Trust (FEDT), Abia State Government and heritage professionals participating in engagements with the NCMM delegation.

A major highlight of the visit was the delegation’s meeting with the Abia State House of Assembly, where members of the Joint Committee on Education and Culture, including the Deputy Speaker and Chief Whip, expressed support for the heritage project.

The lawmakers pledged to deploy their legislative powers towards advancing the initiative, including possible legislation to strengthen the protection of Government College Umuahia as a heritage asset.

The delegation also met with the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, the Permanent Secretary, Director of Heritage and other senior officials of the ministry.

The commissioner pledged the ministry’s full support for the designation of the college as a National Monument and expressed the state’s readiness to work towards its eventual inclusion on Nigeria’s UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

At an audience with Governor Alex Otti, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the state government gave further backing to the initiative.

The SSG conveyed the governor’s endorsement of the project and indicated support for a phased process under which Government College Umuahia would first be declared a State Monument before progressing to National Monument status and, ultimately, consideration for the UNESCO Tentative List.

Speaking on behalf of the Fisher Educational Development Trust, Dr Okey Madukwe, GCUOBA’s nominee to the Trust, described the initiative as a visionary effort to preserve one of Nigeria’s most important educational institutions.

He pledged the Trust’s support towards ensuring the successful completion of the heritage designation process.

Another Abia Government nominee to the Trust, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor, reaffirmed the FEDT’s commitment to the project and commended the GCUOBA Great Britain and Ireland Branch, led by Dr Chidi Okorie, for conceiving and driving the initiative.

Earlier, Sir Onyi Wamah, First National President of GCUOBA, representing the National President, Dr Chinedum Ahaiwe, conveyed the full support of the association’s National Executive Council.

The National Treasurer also reaffirmed GCUOBA’s commitment to the project, while the Secretary of the School Management Council, Dr Nwaji, assured the NCMM team of the council’s continued cooperation in preserving the institution’s heritage.

The assessment culminated in a working dinner attended by representatives of the FEDT, School Management Council, Office of the SSG, Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, National War Museum, Umuahia, GCUOBA and the Reverend Robert Fisher Heritage Initiative Team.

Participants reviewed the visit and preliminary observations of the NCMM and reaffirmed their commitment to securing lasting protection for the institution.

Established in 1929, Government College Umuahia occupies a significant place in Nigeria’s educational and cultural history. Its alumni include literary icons Chinua Achebe, Christopher Okigbo, Gabriel Okara, Elechi Amadi and Chukwuemeka Ike, as well as renowned artist Ben Enwonwu.

The completion of the NCMM assessment marks a significant milestone in efforts to preserve the institution’s historic buildings, cultural landscape and intellectual legacy, while laying the groundwork for its eventual recognition as a heritage site of national and international significance.