…Assures PDP’s readiness to salvage Nigeria

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has appealed to all aspirants of the just concluded presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic, Party PDP, to work as a team in order to return the party to the center in 2023.

Emmanuel, also a presidential aspirant made the appeal, when he arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo from the PDP Presidential primaries which took place weekend in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that the PDP was

prepared to salvage the country from its present security challenges and would deplore all it resources in rebuilding the nation’s economy.

He explained that Nigeria as a nation needs a visionary and creative leader who is prepared to proffer solutions to the nation’s challenges, and that all the presidential aspirants of PDP were qualified.

His words: “The situation today in Nigeria needs someone who is creative, who has the capacity, the exposure, the knowledge, the sincerity of purpose and also who has the love for the people, because we can’t be challenged when we have people.

‘’All of us that went in for the presidential Primaries in PDP are capable to take Nigeria out of where we are. The quest is not about our selfish interest, it is about the future generations unborn, that is why we are out to tell Nigerians that we are ready to salvage the situation.

“Let me make an appeal, all of us can come back as a team to work for the success of the party, once the party takes center stage I am sure every one of us will have what to contribute”

The governor who explained that he joined the presidential race because he was challenged with the present situation of the country,

thanked Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians for supporting his ambition.

He reiterated his promise that he was poised to completing all projects before the end of his administration saying, “We have put enough things on ground, the foundation of what will actually bring back the economic growth of this state. We have a lot to show, we are ending well, we are ending strong, watch what will happen in the next 12 months.

“While I was vying for the presidential seat, in the primaries, I made one thing clear that I am only making myself available if God wants to use me I will partner to rescue and restore Nigeria’