By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped the traditional ruler of Isuokoma autonomous community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Ambrose Ogbu.

Vanguard gathered that the monarch was abducted, on Wednesday night, by yet-to-be identified persons at his Palace in Isu, in the council area.

A reliable source and stakeshokder in the community, who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed the incident to Vanguard in Abakaliki, on Thursday.

According to the source, the kidnappers were yet to contact the family of the victim as at the time of filing this report.

“He was kidnapped last night at his palace. But the kidnappers have not made any contact with the family nor the community. We have been waiting; but no contact yet,” the source said.

The Ebonyi Police Command also confirmed the incident to Newsmen in Abakaliki.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, in an interview, said the gunmen ambushed the royal father’s residence, on Wednesday night, and abducted him.

The police boss said men of the Command had expedited action to get the traditional ruler reunited with his family.

“Yes. The gunmen ambushed his house on Wednesday night and commanded him to enter into their vehicle and he did.

“They drove away with him, and till now, nobody knows his whereabouts. It’s very unfortunate; but , we will do our best to get him reunited with his family.

“Our men have already swung into action and we will do the needful, as soon as we know his location,” CP Garba said.