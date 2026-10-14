Kidnapped CRIN workers regain freedom after six days

….Rider: Kidnappers reportedly demanded N120m ransom for three victims

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — Three persons abducted by gunmen at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Idi Ayunre, in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, have regained their freedom after six days in captivity, amid reports that a ransom was paid to secure their release.

The victims reportedly returned to the institute’s premises at about 1pm on Wednesday and have since been reunited with their families.

An insider, who confirmed their release to our correspondent, said the victims regained their freedom after spending six days in the kidnappers’ den.

“Our members of staff who were kidnapped last Friday at the various institute locations have regained their freedom after six days in captivity.

“They arrived at the institute at 1pm. They have been reunited with their respective families,” the source said.

The source said a substantial ransom was reportedly paid to secure their release, although the exact amount paid was not immediately known.

The development followed reports that the kidnappers had contacted the victims’ relatives and demanded N120 million for the release of the three abductees.

Efforts to reach the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, for confirmation of the victims’ release were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

The victims were identified as Mrs Eunice Babalola and Mr Kehinde Gbalajobi, both agricultural superintendents, and another man who resides in the institute’s Senior Staff Quarters but is not an employee of CRIN.

Babalola and Gbalajobi were reportedly abducted while walking from the institute’s Central Nursery to the Senior Staff Quarters.

A source explained that the two agricultural superintendents had gone to Babalola’s residence at the Senior Staff Quarters to collect some items, while a driver was expected to pick them up later.

The source said: “Their intention was to pick something at Mrs Babalola’s residence (SS Quarters). The driver was to pick them later at SS Quarters while he would be returning with other Nursery staff from CRIN Nursery to the Main Office.”

The source added that the two workers were seized on their way to the quarters, while the third victim, a resident of the Senior Staff Quarters who was not an employee of the institute, was also abducted.

“The dedicated duo were picked by kidnappers on their way from Nursery to SS Quarters while another man (CRIN SS Quarters resident but not a staff of CRIN) was also kidnapped,” the source said.

According to the source, the gunmen later attempted to abduct more people at the Central Nursery but were repelled by security personnel following an exchange of gunfire.

“The kidnappers went to the Central Nursery to pick more victims but were repelled after a fierce exchange of gunshots with the security men on guard then,” the source said.

The source further disclosed that the kidnappers subsequently contacted the victims’ relatives and demanded N120 million for the release of the three abductees.