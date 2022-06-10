By Shina Abubakar



OSOGBO —THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, yesterday, described the destruction of Senator Ademola Adeleke’s campaign billboards in several parts of Osogbo and other parts of the state as a barbaric and dangerous plot to cause a political crisis.



A statement by its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, warned that the resort to violence and the desperation to prevent the Osun people from making their leadership choice in the upcoming governorship election will backfire.



The statement reads: “We must inform the world of a clandestine plan to unleash violence on Osun State by those who already feel rejected by an overwhelming number of voters, thinking that this will scare them away from exercising their franchise on July 16. One such plot is the willful destruction of Senator Ademola Adeleke’s billboards to reverse the increasing acceptability of the PDP candidate in all parts of the state.



“Let us, for emphasis, warn those behind this plot that they will be matched, not necessarily by an equal measure of violence but by whatever it takes legally to resist such attempt as to intimidate the good people of Osun State or coerce them into submission.



“This will mean we will not hesitate to mobilize Osun people against the violence that is being promoted by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. It is on this note that we want to urge the whole world to hold the APC responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Osun as we will no longer watch the destruction of our Candidate’s billboards or any other attack on our campaign materials go without a response.

APC reacts

However, the spokesperson of the APC campaign council in the state, Mr Sunday Akere said the PDP is known for violence and has promised to embark on a ‘fire for fire mission.”