…task new CJN, Justice Ariwoola on rebuilding image of judiciary

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- CIVIL Society Organisations, CSOs, Monday, said the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Tanko, did well by resigning his appointment.

The Director, Health for Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Arc Nnimmo Bassey, said Justice Tanko’s stay would have been a disaster following recent allegations leveled against him by 14 Supreme Court judges.

Bassey said: “Justice Tanko did well by resigning after 14 out of 15 judges more or less passed a vote of no confidence on him.

“It would have been a disaster for him to stay on. I am not a lawyer, but he didn’t present a picture of an inspiring CJN.

“The leader of the apex court should never come under a cloud of accusations of the nature we heard.”

However, on the new CJN, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, President Muhammadu Buhari just sworn-in today (Monday), the HOMEF boss tasked him on rebuilding image of the judiciary.

“The Acting CJN has a duty to inspiring and rebuilding the image of the entire judiciary architecture to preserve its image of being the true hope of the common man.

“There shouldn’t be any suspicion that we have a cash-and- carry or compromised judiciary. The rising situation of conflicting rulings in diverse jurisdictions should also be tackled, eliminated or drastically minimized”, he pointed.

Also the Executive Director, Africa Network for Environmental and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, commended the decision of the former CJN to resign, describing the action as unusual in Nigeria for such high level public officer to willingly resign not minding the privileges he enjoyed.

“We commend CJN for taking the decision to resign on the account of health which is very unusual in our country.”

Meanwhile, Ugolor expressed hope that with Tanko’s resignation it will bring about change in the mindset of elite public officeholders to resign from their offices if they go against the constitution and common interest of Nigerians.

“I think this will begin to change the landscape and provide a different opportunity for our elites to look beyond their narrow interest” he said.

However, he (Ugolor) called on the new CJN, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, to provide transparent leadership and give hope to the common man ahead of 2023.

“We urge the new CJN to take the opportunity to provide leadership that is transparent and accountable particularly as we approach the general election next year”, he said.