2027: NDC, ADP meet INEC deadline on omitted candidates

By Henry Umoru

The National Leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC has met the Independent National Electoral Commission’s, INEC, October 24 deadline for correcting the names of candidates omitted from its published list.

When Vanguard sought to know if the party has met the deadline, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director simply said, ” Yes, we did.”

Similarly, the National leadership of the Action Democratic Party, ADP has met the INEC October 24 deadline for correcting the names of candidates omitted from its published list.

Speaking with Vanguard Sunday on the development, the National Chairman of the ADP, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, he said, “We did. Thanks a lot.”