2027: Keyamo to lead APC presidential campaign air operations

Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to head the Directorate of Air Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, 2027 re-election campaign

Keyamo would serve as Director of the Directorate of Air Mobilisation, with the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, appointed Deputy Director 1, while Engr Farouk Ahmed Umar would serve as Deputy Director II.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said the appointments underscored the strategic importance of air transportation, operational coordination and aviation logistics to the organisation of a nationwide presidential campaign in a country as geographically extensive as Nigeria.

The statement reads: ‘The Directorate of Air Mobilisation is expected to play a crucial role in coordinating the campaign’s air-movement requirements, facilitating travel arrangements for designated campaign officials and personnel, and ensuring effective planning for air transportation in support of campaign activities across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“Given the scale of the 2027 presidential campaign, the directorate is expected to work closely with other relevant campaign structures to promote seamless coordination, operational efficiency and effective deployment of available logistical resources, subject to applicable aviation regulations and electoral laws.

“Keyamo’s appointment brings to the campaign structure the experience of a serving aviation minister who has been at the forefront of policy initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s aviation sector, improving its international standing and positioning the country as a major aviation hub in Africa.

“His familiarity with the operational demands of the aviation industry is expected to provide useful leadership in coordinating the directorate’s activities and establishing an effective framework for air-mobilisation planning.

“The appointment of Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku and Umar as Deputy Directors also brings aviation-sector leadership and technical experience into the directorate, strengthening its capacity to address the planning and coordination demands associated with nationwide campaign movements.”