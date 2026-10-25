2027: PDP meets INEC deadline on omitted candidates

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has met the Independent National Electoral Commission’s, INEC, October 24 deadline for correcting the names of candidates omitted from its published list, the party’s National Organising Secretary, Captain Umar Bature (rtd), has said.

The affected candidates include governorship hopefuls in Gombe and Ogun states, as well as about six or seven House of Assembly candidates, whose names were missing from the list released by the electoral commission.

Bature confirmed the development on Sunday in a response to Vanguard, saying the party had completed the corrections within the stipulated period.

“Yes, we met the deadline since,” he said.

He said the omissions involved candidates contesting governorship elections in the two states and several House of Assembly seats.

Vanguard News