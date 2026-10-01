Nigeria@66: Judiciary committed to fair, impartial administration of justice — CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

As Nigeria marks its 66th Independence Day, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to the fair, impartial and timely administration of justice.

In a goodwill message she personally signed, the CJN said the sixty-six years of nationhood were an invitation to reflection “on the journey we have travelled, the challenges we have overcome and the work that remains before us.”

Describing the judiciary as the guardian of the rule of law and an essential pillar of the nation’s constitutional democracy, Justice Kekere-Ekun urged Nigerians to approach their differences “with understanding, tolerance and a shared commitment to the greater good.”

She said, “Our story has been marked by moments of difficulty and uncertainty, but also by remarkable resilience, creativity and an enduring faith in the promise of our nation.

“Through it all, the Nigerian spirit has remained a source of strength.

“The strength of a nation is ultimately measured not only by its economic or material progress but also by the quality of its institutions, the fairness with which its laws are administered and the trust that its people place in one another and in those entrusted with public responsibility.

“The Judiciary has a particularly important place in this national endeavour.

“As the guardian of the rule of law and an essential pillar of our constitutional democracy, the Judiciary remains committed to the fair, impartial and timely administration of justice.

“We recognise that public confidence in the justice system is sustained by the integrity, independence and humanity with which justice is administered.

“At this important moment in our national life, I call upon all Nigerians to continue to cherish our common identity and to approach our differences with understanding, tolerance and a shared commitment to the greater good. Our diversity, when guided by mutual respect and a sense of common purpose, should remain a source of strength rather than division.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, let us also remember those whose sacrifices, in different fields of national service, have helped to preserve our freedom and sustain our democracy. Let us honour their contributions by doing our part, however modest, to leave Nigeria stronger, more just and more united for those who will come after us.

“On behalf of the entire Nigerian Judiciary and on my own behalf, I wish all Nigerians a peaceful and memorable 66th Independence Anniversary.

“May the Federal Republic of Nigeria continue to prosper and may the hopes and aspirations of her people find greater fulfilment in the years ahead,” the statement further read.