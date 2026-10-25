Learn leadership from Macron amid killings, hardship – ADC to Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) on Sunday challenged President Bola Tinubu to learn from French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of failing to show sufficient empathy for Nigerians grappling with insecurity, hunger and economic hardship.

The council said the reported postponement of Macron’s scheduled state visit to Nigeria underscored the need for leaders to pay attention to pressing domestic challenges, arguing that Nigerians facing killings, mass abductions and rising living costs deserve more visible concern from their president.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC cited reports that Macron had rescheduled his October 28–29, 2026 visit to Nigeria, including the planned France-Nigeria Business Forum in Lagos, to early 2027 amid domestic challenges in France.

“A president will not travel when his home is contending with internal combustion,” a Nigerian official familiar with the development was quoted as saying.

The ADC-PCC said the welfare of citizens should remain central to governance, citing attacks and killings in Plateau, Niger, Benue, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi, Kwara, Katsina, Sokoto and other parts of the country.

It also raised concerns over a reported incident in Niger State involving the detention of more than 60 young Nigerians under allegedly inhumane conditions, with over 37 reportedly dying in custody.

Describing the incident as a grave national concern, the council demanded urgent government intervention, accountability and justice for the affected families.

It faulted Tinubu’s response, claiming that Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the state weeks after the incident, following a visit by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to commiserate with affected communities and bereaved families.

The council said Atiku’s visit demonstrated the importance of identifying with citizens in moments of grief, arguing that public office holders must show concern through direct engagement with affected people, not merely official statements.

“President Macron has offered a reminder that the concerns of citizens must remain central to leadership. When a country faces a serious domestic crisis, its leadership must demonstrate urgency, compassion and a willingness to take responsibility,” the council said.

The ADC-PCC urged the Tinubu administration to prioritise the protection of lives, tackle insecurity and ease the economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

It also demanded answers over deaths in custody and alleged unlawful detention, insisting that affected families deserved justice and those responsible should be held accountable.