The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, as a dependable ally.

Asiwaju praised Faleke during his visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on Sunday, when he returned to the state 12 days after winning the presidential ticket of the APC.

Thousands of APC supporters and leaders stormed the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, to welcome Tinubu.

Tinubu, who prayed for Faleke, told Oba Akiolu that the federal lawmaker is a dependable ally, who has remained loyal to the former Lagos state governor.

“Let me show you one of your sons, who deserved prayers. He is James Faleke. He is a good person. May he live long and not be put to shame,” he said.

Tinubu, who couldn’t hide his joy, prayed that God will always guide the federal lawmaker in all his activities.

The three-term lawmaker, who recently won the ticket of the APC for the 2023 election, has remained one of the formidable loyalists of Tinubu, without making noise about his closeness to the APC presidential flag bearer.

However, he rose to prominence during the presidential campaign of Tinubu.

During the campaign, there is no place you will see Tinubu without Faleke walking beside or behind him. He became Asiwaju’s right-hand man as the former Lagos governor trounced 13 other aspirants, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the ticket of the APC.

As a federal lawmaker, Faleke has championed remarkable bills in the National Assembly as well as empowering his constituents and facilitating projects to Ikeja constituency, among others.