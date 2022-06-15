.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

In a fresh attack in some villages under Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state, armed bandits at least 200 have attacked and allegedly killed five civilians during the attack.

According to our source Abdullahi Sulaiman, the armed bandit’s burnt houses and carted away at least 2000 cows belonging to the people of the affected villages.

He mentioned that at least 12 villages were attacked which are Makera, Tungar taro, Yar danko, Runtuwa, Donka , Nadado, Rijiyar Dutsi, Baure and Tungar Dorawa.

However, at least 5 bandits were killed by the military while another 3 were killed by vigilantes who came to assist the military to repel the attack, air support provided could not bombard bandits because they took refuge in villages to avoid aerial bombardment from the air force but normalcy has returned to the villages as they count loses.

Calls made to the phone of Kebbi state police image maker SP Nafiu Abubakar were not answered and a text message sent to him was also not replied to at the time of filing this report.