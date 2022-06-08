.

By Biodun Busari

The camp of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has erupted with wild jubilation as he emerged the ruling party’s Presidential candidate for 2023 general elections with 1271 votes at the just concluded special convention which held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tinubu’s supporters had created the ecstatic experience at the venue of the event on Tuesday, as elated chants of ‘Jagaban’ rent the atmosphere when the former Lagos State Governor was called upon to open the floor as the first presidential aspirant to give his speech.

Final results recorded that Tinubu amassed a total 1271 votes to defeat his rivals like the erstwhile Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who came second with 316 votes and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who managed 235 votes to come third.

The Jagaban of Borgu’s success was premised upon his political clout and stepping down of seven presidential aspirants for him as they declared their supports for him at the advent of the votes.

Those who stepped down for Tinubu were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, former Governor of Ogun State, Sen Ibikunle Amosun, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, Ondo North Senator, Prof Ajayi Borofice and the only APC female Presidential aspirant, Uju Ohanenye.

Other contestants’ votes are as follows Senate President Ahmad Lawan – 152, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello – 47, Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi – 38, Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade – 37, former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Sanni – 4, erstwhile Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba – 1 and erstwhile Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonaya Onu – 1.

Those in contention with no vote are Pastor Tunde Bakare, Sen Rochas Okorocha, Tien Jack-Rich and Ikeobasi Mokelu. And while there were 13 invalid votes.

The chairman, election management committee, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, declared Tinubu winner the and in line with the provision of the constitution being the winner of the primaries.

While reacting to Tinubu’s victory after the primaries, his supporters were seen running wild with a trophy at the venue of the event, while a section in a pavilion were jumping and hugging one another. Some supporters were dancing around the grounds.