By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaete Obot has granted pardon to six inmates of Ikot Abasi Correctional Center including 51-year-old father of three, Ufot Sam Udo.

Udo a native of Esa Ekpo in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, was convicted for rape. He was later diagnosed of cardiac failure, and finally was pardoned by the CJ on compassionate grounds.

The six inmates have been awaiting trial between two and nine years.

Also granted amnesty on Wednesday was Udo Raphael Ataha, a 45- year& old native of Asong in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area who was charged for intent to intimidate and had spent twelve months in prison without trial

Justice Ekaete Obot also pardoned 27 year-old David Obot Akpan and 26 -year-old, John Henshaw UkoEkong, both from Ikot Abasi Local government area.

The duo were arrested for allegedly organizing what the Police labeled “a system of intimidation called Iceland Confraternity.”

Others are David Okon Isaiah, (32) and a native of Ikot Ekpaw in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area and Isaac Onoita(49) and native of Adim in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

David and Onoita were charged for being in possession of stolen bed and foam and have not been taken to Court since 2019.

.

The Chief Judge, Justice Ekaete Obot said the freed inmates have spent more years on prison than the penalty for the various offenses upon which they were charged with.

Obot who was on inspection tour of the Correction centres across the State, advised them to go and turn a new leaf as they may not be lucky to have another chance.

Of the 136 inmates in Ikot Abasi Correctional Center, 96 are awaiting trial.