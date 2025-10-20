Akwa Ibom Coastal community rejects Oro-Obolo State

…describes it as attempt to rob state and people of their resources

By Soni Daniel

Abuja: The move by some oil bearing communities for the creation of Oro-Obolo state out of the present Akwa Ibom State has been rejected by costal local government areas of the state.

The local government areas opposed to the creation of Oro-Obolo State are: Eket, Esit Eket, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin and Onna.

The local governments under the aegis of ‘The Coalition of Aboriginal Coastal Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State’, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the proposed state was aimed at land grabbing and denial of the state of its natural resources.

The statement was jointly signed by Dr. Samuel Udonsak, Mkpisong Nsudoh Nsudoh for Eket, Sir. Bassey Dan-Abia, Elder Imoh Edoho for Esit Eket, Obong Chelly Okoko, Dr. Micah Umoh, Barr. Uwem Ekanem for Ikot Abasi, Obong Martyn Udoinyang, Dr. Imowo Udobia for Mkpat Enin and Elder IniAbasi Ekanem and Obong Ntiense Mbosoh for Onna LGA.

Part of the statement reads: “In the aftermath of the failed agitation for the creation of Oro-Obolo State, and the recent emphatic declaration by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, that no state would be created out of Akwa Ibom State under his watch, we, the Aboriginal Coastland communities wish to state are happy and satisfied with that position.

“We are grateful to the leadership of Ifim Ibom Ibibio for galvanising Ibibios at home and in the diaspora to reject the creation of any State on Ibibio soil. Thank you Ifim; your courage and resolve to protect the territories of Ibibio are legendary and unparalleled.

“We also thank our brothers of Annang extraction who share our belief that the agitation for Oro-Obolo State was beyond fair selfdetermination. It was rather a vicious attempt at grabbing land within Ibibio territories and, worse still, an evil conspiracy to rob the entire Akwa Ibom State of our rich shoreline and its associated resources.

“We have taken very special note of the position of the Governor on this agitation. For the avoidance of doubt, we hereby restate our avowed position that Oro-Obolo State, or any other state for that matter, cannot be created on Ibibio soil. Aboriginal coastland communities believe that agitation for state creation by any group must not infringe on the territorial rights of our people.

“Today, the agitators of Oro-Obolo State are in court challenging the official and authentic Map of Akwa Ibom State. A map that truly defines our local government boundaries and that of the state is rejected by them in preference for their contraption that compromises the status of Tom Shot Island and all our territories in the Cross River estuary. To that, we re-echo the mantra of all fair-minded indigenes of Akwa Ibom State: “One State, One Map!”. “Due Credit must be given to the State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Governor and currently, the President of the Nigerian Senate. It was their uprightness and strict adherence to the principles of justice, equity and fairness in governance that enabled the enactment of the Traditional Rulers (List of Recognised Villages and Clans) (Revocation) Order, 2008. This edict annulled the criminally mutilated TRC Edict list of Villages and Clans of 1990 that laid the foundation for the ill-conceived agitation for the creation of Oro-Obolo state.

“In that ill-fated exercise, villages of Eket, Esit Eket and Onna were incorrectly, but deliberately listed as villages of Ibeno. Similarly, Mkpat Enin and Ikot Abasi villages were also incorrectly, but deliberately listed as villages of Eastern Obolo.

“We strongly uphold the Akwa Ibom State Map Establishment Law of 2023 which captures the correct boundaries of all LGAs in the state; consistent with historical and legal legends and precedents. This law practically puts to rest the agitation for the creation of a non-contiguous OroObolo State on Ibibio land. “Finally, it is our firm belief that a peaceful, united and prosperous Akwa Ibom State can only be sustained by upholding historical facts and truth against the threat of audacious lies, falsehood, and mutilated history in pursuit of a parochial and invidious agenda which is inimical to the interest of the entire state,” the statement said.