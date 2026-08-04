Federal High Court starts relocation to Lagos Bourdillon Road complex

Federal High Court

By Innocent Anaba and Ajiboluwa Ouwamayowa

The Federal High Court has commenced the relocation of its Lagos Judicial Division from its current premises at No. 24, Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi, to its newly completed court complex located at No. 1B, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi.



The relocation, which is being implemented in phases, began on July 31, 2026, following the completion of the new Federal High Court complex.



The move is expected to enhance judicial administration and provide improved facilities for the court, legal practitioners, litigants and other court users.



The development was announced in a public notice by the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Yahaya Shafa, who said the relocation was approved upon the completion of the new court complex.



According to the notice, the phased movement is designed to ensure a smooth transition while minimising disruption to court proceedings and administrative operations.



The first batch of the relocation include vacation courts 7 and 12, as well as Courts 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Also scheduled to relocate in the initial phase are the offices of the Chief Registrar, the Deputy Chief Registrars and the Electronic Litigation Registrar of Process, ELRP.



The Chief Registrar said that the remaining courts and offices would be moved subsequently as part of the ongoing relocation exercise.



The notice was addressed to the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, litigants, other stakeholders, the Lagos State Government and members of the general public, urging them to take note of the relocation and make the necessary adjustments.



The relocation marks a significant milestone for the Federal High Court in Lagos, as judicial activities gradually shift to the newly completed Bourdillon Road complex.



The modern facility is expected to provide a more conducive environment for the administration of justice and improve service delivery to court users.



Lawyers, litigants and members of the public with matters before the affected courts are expected to verify the venues of their proceedings and other official engagements as the phased relocation continues.

The Federal High Court said further announcements would be made regarding the movement of the remaining courts and offices to the new complex.