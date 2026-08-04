Ebonyi marks dilapidated buildings for demolition to prevent disaster

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Ministry of Capital City Development and Urban Planning has marked a dilapidated one-storey building in Abakaliki for demolition over safety concerns.

The occupants of the building had earlier been issued a 21-day notice to vacate the premises following concerns over the dangerous condition of the structure.

The Commissioner for Capital City Development and Urban Planning, Chief Richard Ugo Idike, disclosed this during an inspection of the building, saying the notice period had expired and the structure would be demolished within the week.

He said the decision followed an agreement reached between the property owner and the ministry, adding that the demolition was necessary to avert the risk of a possible collapse.

Idike stressed that the action was taken in the interest of public safety, noting that the government would not allow avoidable tragedies caused by unsafe structures.

The inspection team also visited another distressed building on Liberty Street, Abakaliki, which was found to be in a near-collapse state.

Following an assessment, the ministry issued a removal notice to the owner and directed tenants occupying the building to vacate the premises within 21 days to allow for demolition.

During the inspections, officials observed that parts of both buildings had already collapsed, yet some families, including children, were still living in the structures despite the risks.

The follow-up inspection, led by Idike, was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Martina Obya; Head of Department, Town Planning, Mrs. Esther Nwite; and members of the ministry’s task force.

The exercise was a continuation of an earlier inspection conducted on July 7, 2026, during which owners and occupants of identified distressed buildings were served removal notices.

The commissioner expressed concern over the continued occupation of unsafe structures, describing it as a threat to lives and property.

He urged residents to comply with government directives on distressed buildings and advised property owners to carry out regular maintenance and structural assessments to prevent avoidable disasters.

Idike reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to enforcing building regulations and ensuring that all developments in the state meet approved safety standards.

The ministry said its building control exercise was aimed at protecting lives and promoting a safer and more organised urban environment across Ebonyi State.