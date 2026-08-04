Troops foil terrorists’ infiltration of Zamfara base, rescue nine abductees

FILE PHOTO

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have repelled an attempted infiltration by terrorists at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Kasuwan Daji, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, rescuing nine abducted civilians in the process.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, disclosed this in a statement, saying the troops inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on August 2, 2026, when terrorists attempted to breach the military facility under the cover of darkness.

It said troops detected the movement of the attackers and responded with coordinated firepower, compelling them to abandon the operation and withdraw in disarray.

Osoba added that following the initial encounter, reinforcements arrived and troops launched a pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, who had abducted some residents from nearby communities during the attack.

He said the operation led to the rescue of nine abducted civilians, who were safely recovered.

“Regrettably, one Army officer and one Police officer paid the supreme price during the heavy firefight. Additionally, two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds and were promptly evacuated by air for advanced medical care. Both personnel remain in stable condition,” the statement said.

The Army spokesman said troops had secured and dominated the area, while exploitation operations were ongoing to determine the extent of the terrorists’ losses and further guarantee the safety of residents.

He described the failed infiltration attempt as another setback for the terrorists amid intensified military operations across the North-West.

According to him, the outcome demonstrated the increasing difficulty faced by armed groups in carrying out coordinated attacks against alert and combat-ready troops.

Osoba also dismissed reports circulating online that six security personnel were killed during the encounter, clarifying that only one Army officer and one police officer lost their lives.

“Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains resolute in its commitment to sustaining offensive operations, protecting vulnerable communities and dismantling terrorist networks until lasting peace and security are restored across the North-West,” the statement added.