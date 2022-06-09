By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — FOLLOWING his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, yesterday, explained that his defection does not contravene any section of Nigeria’s Constitution.

Olaniyan pitched his tent with the APC, last week, which finally put to rest weeks of speculations surrounding the political disharmony between him and Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said he remains the deputy governor on a tenure that would lapse on May 28, 2023, having won the election with Governor Makinde and sworn in on May 29, 2019.

Olaniyan maintained that by his defection to APC, he has not violated any section of the Nigerian Constitution as the issue had been decided in various courts of competent jurisdiction in the land, including the High, Appeal and even Supreme courts, arising from similar episodes.

Speaking during a press conference on the unveiling of a new running mate for the governor, ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state, Olaniyan said he holds no animosity against Mr. Bayo Lawal, adding that he (Lawal) would always remain his elder brother and kinsman, come what may.

He, however, reiterated that he would continue to hold Governor Makinde in high esteem and would not allow anything to cause a personal rift between them.

The deputy governor said his passion and commitment to serve the people of the state remains constant.