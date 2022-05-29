Emerging Nigerian Singer/songwriter Obasuyi Destiny Osayande, popularly known as ‘Yande’ , is set to release a comeback single titled “For you” very soon.

Yande who is a native of Edo State in Nigeria was born on the 20th of February 1997. The young talented artiste was raised in Benin city, and has his tertiary education at the Petroleum Technical Institute where he studied welding/fabrication engineering.

The single titled ‘For You’ is a vibrant blend of Afrobeats and sub-genre that reflects heavily on youthful exuberance, love and growth.

The song will showcase his versatility and preach on love through music, it will also give an insight on his personality . Speaking on the new single, he said, “My new single coming soon which I titled ‘For You’ is a love song which I dedicate to the people who understand the true meaning of love. Love is a beautiful thing and it helps to bring peace in our society.”