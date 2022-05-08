*Pastor LAZARUS MUOKA

Every sin regardless of who committed it or how it was committed remains what it is, a transgression and therefore disobedience and every disobedient faces repercussion according to the degree of the iniquity. There is nothing that can justify a sin, make it sinless, or holy. All deviation from perfection is sin and sin which is inexcusable is treated as such. There is no sin committed that is not punishable by God.

1Jo 5:17 says, “All unrighteousness is sin”

Everything which does not conform to divine law and not in agreement with the word of God is evil and must be punished. God frowns at all disobedient of man and reserves judgment against all malefactors and wrongdoers without exception. His final injunction is that he that committed sin is of the devil whose abode has been reserved in the lake which burns with fire. It does not matter who is involve, or how and where it was committed, the fact is whosoever that sins has been grouped as one who came from the devil and therefore is destined to die.



The devil is the source of all mischief and the subtle instigator of all that is evil. He is the one who deceived Eve in the beautiful garden, thus he became the poisonous root from which all sins sprang. Consequently God reserved the hell for him and his followers. Any attempt to justify sin is an invitation of the wrath of God. Adam’s attempt to justify his sin was futile because sin is inexcusable.

That multitude are involved in a transgression does not give good reason for its justification. That the society is into evil does not suggest the righteous should do evil. That a nation no matter how great it may be legalizes sin, cannot excuse the sinner from taking his seat in hell fire.

Prov. 11, 21 says, “Though hand join in hand, the wicked shall not be unpunished: but the seed of the righteous shall be delivered.”

No matter what may, evil people must get the reward of their wickedness without exemption. It is their lots to be punished and therefore cannot escape that wrath of God which has been reserved for them from the beginning of the world.

Beloved, I don’t know who is encouraging you to engage in sinful acts or what maybe giving you the embodiment to provoke God by your sin, but what I know and want to let you know is that at the end of that sin is the wrath of God that must visit you accordingly. It does not matter if that sin is planned and committed in the house of God, in the school, at work or elsewhere, the truth is that it must be punished. Whether you are a pope, bishop, priest\pastor, or deacon, God is not a respecter of person, He said that the soul that sins must die.

Ez. 18. 20 says, “The soul that sinneth, it shall die. The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father, neither shall the father bear the iniquity of the son: the righteousness of the righteous shall be upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon him.”

The person who sins is the one that will receive the punishment. Chastisement for sin is not transferable, it remains with the sinner. So the child shall not be punished for the parent’s sin and the parent will not be punished for the child’s sin. And the punishment for the sin cannot be made less because it was committed by the child or parent.

The same measure of penalty meted to the son for a given sin is the same measure that would be meted for the parent. The parent’s sin cannot be justified because he is old or the child’s being justified because of his age, nothing shall make a sin less sinful. Whether it is committed by group of multitudes, association or the whole nation, everyone who participated in that evil must receive equal share of the punishment respectively.

Exodus 23: 2 says, “Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment”

Beloved, broad way can never become safer because it is crowded. We must do what God requires us to do, not what the majority is doing, because we must be judged by our Master, not our fellow servants; and it is crassness to be willing to go to hell because others are going.

The Scripture did not only forbid us from following multitude to do evil but also it refrains us not to bear false witness in order to please the multitude and pervert justice.

Believers who have heaven as their last abode should mark those who have no respect for God Almighty and avoid them in other to ensure they are not contaminated by their bad influence. We should not join hands with others to disobey God Almighty. If we are to escape from the wrath that will soon befall the wicked, we must not be governed by public opinion, but by the law of God.

Today, many people are asking for the legalization of the sin previously regarded as abomination. This is because the disease of sin has paralyzed the conscience of this generation.

This generation has suddenly gone spiritually blind. They have eyes to see but will not use them. They have intellectual powers and faculties but cannot discern the signs of the impending wrath of God approaching man as a result of his wickedness. By legalizing the abominable, this generation has thus begged God for destruction. And on this premise God can destroy the world again.

Matt. 10: 15 says, “Verily I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrha in the day of judgment, than for that city”.

The cities of Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by fire and brimstone because they made the sin of sodomy a norm in their generation. But their destruction is a sure proof that the wicked shall not go unpunished. Our Lord Jesus Christ said that the punishment meted to Sodom and Gomorrha will be more tolerable than that of any other people who will reject His gospel and practice wickedness of sodomy.

The reason for this harder measure is that the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah were not favoured with grace as the people of this generation. Anybody, group of people or nation who after hearing the gospel of grace decided to indulge in sodomy or any wickedness shall have a degree of misery that will be greater than that of Sodom and Gomorrha. And that is why God has forewarned us to refrain our feet from the path of wickedness.

Prov. 1: 15-16 says, “My son, walk not thou in the way with them; refrain thy foot from their path: 16 For their feet run to evil, and make haste to shed blood”.

God’s instruction has a practical good effect in our lives when we follow what He teaches us. We must not follow the evil way of the wicked even when we are standing alone on the pathway of righteousness. The majority may follow the wicked way but given the fact that it is a sinful way and its end is death, we must refrain our feet from it.

Prov. 4: 14- 15 says, “Enter not into the path of the wicked, and go not in the way of evil men. 15 avoid it, pass not by it, turn from it, and pass away”.

Beloved, the way of evil men may seem appealing, but because it is an evil way, we should know it will not end well. If you love God and your soul, you should avoid it. It does not matter the inflow of great multitudes on the evil path, for the present of multitude cannot make the sin less sinful.

1Thes. 5; 21- 22 says, “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. 22. Abstain from all appearance of evil.”

In giving various warnings and exhortations on how to live a godly life to believers, the Scripture demanded we should test all things and hold fast that which is good, genuine and true. In doing that we must ascertain if there is a distortion of biblical truth or watering down of God’s words of grace.

The Scripture should be our road map in which every direction will be subjected to. We should read, mark learn and inwardly digest God’s Word, and study to show ourselves approved and not forgetting the word of God is alive and powerful and sharper than two edged sword. So the warning is expressly stated, abstain from all things that appear to be evil so that you would not be a victim of the wrath of god because there will not be any justification for sin.