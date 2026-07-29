‘I’m sorry’, Viral Canada-based wife apologises to husband after celebrating mother-in-law’s death

Canada-based Nigerian cleric, Prophetess Ezinne Maryjane Nwanorue, has released a public video apology to her husband, Franklin Chimaobim Nwanorue, following severe public backlash over a Facebook post where she celebrated the death of her late mother-in-law, Comfort Chika Nwanorue.

In a video addressing her spouse directly, Ezinne expressed remorse for publicly targeting his late mother on social media.

“I am making this video to apologise to my husband; I should not have done that, I am apologising for what I did and I know and hope my husband forgives me for that,” she said. “Honey, I am very sorry for posting your mother on Facebook. And I ask for forgiveness, thank you so much.”

The apology comes after Ezinne posted a funeral banner of the late matriarch online, labeling her a “wicked witch” and declaring that she would “rest in pieces in hell.” In the controversial post, Ezinne wrote:

“One wicked witch is down: my dead mother-in-law, Comfort Chika Nwanorue, rest in piec in hell with other dead witches; your members will soon join you. I am the weapon fashioned against all the witches and wizards and all the evil people in the world; you all shall go down in my hands. Very wicked beings.

“You people should repent now and accept Christ; if not, you won’t escape the judgment of de@th from my hands, in Jesus’ name. Amen. These people have dealt with me in this life; they found out about my destiny, and they did everything within their power to bring me down, but I thank God for helping me discover who I am and coming through for my destiny; I am now in my season of manifestation, and no one can stop it.

“They will all go down in my hands as God empowers and permits me, in the name of Jesus. Amen. I am talking from the place of my office as a prophetess of God Almighty. Prophetess Ezinne Maryjane Nwanorue.”

The post sparked widespread condemnation across social media platforms, drawing criticism for celebrating a family member’s passing.

The couple previously gained internet attention after Ezinne made her husband’s relocation to Canada conditional on him swearing an oath of fidelity on camera.

In that viral clip, Franklin agreed to the terms, stating, “I confess, and I promise that if I come to Canada and cheat on you, let me die in the name of Jesus.” Ezinne later accused him on Facebook of breaching that oath with a side chick.

Vanguard News