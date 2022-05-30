.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Suspected terrorists have struck Mili Takwas security checkpoint at Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State and burnt down two operational vehicles and a private car.

The assailants who came from Bugaje area were said to be over 50 in number, a motorcycle rider who saw their movement reportedly notified the security agents at the checkpoint of the development.

As a result, some military personnel were stationed there to repel the hoodlums why others left for Jibia after receiving an intelligent report that another set of criminals coming from Tsambe village area were also planning to attack the town.

The source said:

“The soldiers received another report that some bandits, riding on over 50 motorcycles were heading towards Jibia from Tsambe area, so they left to stop that attack.

“A motorcyclist informed security agents at the checkpoint that he saw the bandits coming towards their direction but unfortunately very few of them were armed. So, they vacate the place, that made it easy for the hoodlums to attack and burn down the three vehicles.”

Another source said the security agents at the checkpoint exchanged gunfire with the bandits before the eventually retreated, salvaging what they could and abandoned the two vehicles which were set ablaze.

Customs Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Isah Danbaba had since confirmed the incident.

He said:

“Yes, there was an attack in which two operational vehicles belonging to the Nigerian Immigration Service and one private car belonging to an officer were set ablaze by the attackers.

“As we speak with you, we are on our way to the site for on the spot assessment.”

However no one has been reportedly killed or injured in the attack