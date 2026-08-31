IGP Disu, Ehindero pay tribute to late ex-Police chief Solomon Arase

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has paid tribute to the late former IGP Solomon Arase.

Speaking at the inaugural memorial lecture in honour of the late Inspector General of Police at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre, Disu said his speech about IGP Arase was, for him, “not merely an official responsibility but an emotional privilege, because he had the opportunity to know him closely, to learn from him, to engage with him and, above all, to experience firsthand the warmth, wisdom and humanity that defined the man behind the rank.

Disu described Arase as an exceptional police officer who was cerebral, intellectually curious and deeply committed to professionalism.

“Yet, what made him particularly remarkable was that his brilliance was never detached from humanity,”

He said, ‘Arase understood that policing is ultimately about people, protecting their lives, respecting their dignity, and building their confidence in the police.

“He was also a man who believed strongly in the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force to evolve. His contributions to policing, police reform, professional development and institutional strengthening remain part of the enduring legacy he left behind.

“But beyond the accomplishments recorded in official documents, there was Solomon Arase the man — approachable, thoughtful, generous with his knowledge and genuinely interested in the well-being and advancement of others.

“Those of us who had the privilege of sharing moments with him will remember not only the IGP, but the mentor, the counsellor, the gentleman and the friend.

“His passing last year was a profound loss to the Nigeria Police Force and to our nation. For those of us who knew him personally, it was also the painful loss of someone whose presence enriched our lives.”

“Today we are not gathered merely to mourn his passing. We are gathered to celebrate a life of service, intellect, integrity, humanity and sacrifice, and to ensure that the values for which he stood continue to inspire gene

“﻿﻿﻿﻿As we honour IG Arase today, may we remember that the greatest tribute we can pay him is not simply to speak about his achievements, but to live by the principles that guided his service.

He commend the organisers of this inaugural memorial lecture, the Police Veterans Foundation for creating this platform to keep his memory alive and, more importantly, to transform that memory into a continuing conversation about the future of policing in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion and former Inspector General of Police, IGP Sunday Ehindero Rtd, said, “Arase ‘s life and career remind us about the brevity of life. However, it is not how far but how much we contribute to humanity. Arase is no longer with us physically but his work speak volume.

“What will you be remembered for? His is a lesson to all of us, be you a serving or veteran police officer, to dedicate your life to the service of common good to humanity.

On the theme of the lecture ‘Policing, Good Governance and National Development, The Strategic Role of Police Veterans in Building a Secure Nation’s, Ehindero said, “On face value, one would wonder what Veteran police officers have to do with good governance and national development”.

“I know that Police veterans have a role to play in building a secure nation. Retirement from active service should not mean retirement from national service. Police veterans posses something extremely valuable, experience. That experience should not be allowed to disappear when an officer retires.

“They can serve as mentors, Advisers, bridges between the Police and the public, trainers, ambassadors for professional policing. They can also play a unique role in community policing. Having served within communities, they understand the importance of relationships and can help develop practical mechanism for rebuilding trust between citizens and the police.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Police Veterans Foundation, DIG Mohammed Yesufu Rtd, said, “IGP Solomon Arase Rtd, while serving as Chairman, Police Service Commission, began discussions with like minded officers on how to improve the welfare of retired police officers, many of whom were living in very difficult conditions.

“After several meetings, he came up with the brilliant idea of establishing the Police Veterans Foundation which was officially launched on 5th March, 2024. Sadly he did not live long enough to nurture and witness the growth and development of the foundation as he had envisioned.

“I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to the appropriate authorities to support the foundation as it continues to find its feet, two and half years after its launch. In this regard I wish to appeal to the management of the Nigerian Police to collaborate with the foundation by considering the establishment of a Veterans Affairs Department at Force headquarters, similar to what currently exists in the three services of the Nigerian armed forces.

“Such a department would provide a structured platform through which retired officers can continue to access and benefit from relevant programmes and support of the federal government of Nigeria.”

Dignitaries at the occasion include former POWA President, Mrs Agherase Arase, wife of the late IGP, Professor Etannibi Alemika who delivered the public lecture, IGP MD Abubakar, DIG Jonathan Towuru Rtd, DIG Ben Okolo, DIG Leye Oyebade Rtd, Mr Muiz Banire, CP Lawrence Alibi Rtd, AIG Dorothy Gimbal Rtd, CP Olayinka Balogun Rtd, and many others.