‘APC is one’ — Aiyedatiwa unveils mobilisation plan ahead of 2027 polls

By Dayo Johnson

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has pledged his support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates contesting for Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly seats in the state.

Aiyedatiwa’s declaration put to rest speculations that he was supporting candidates of other political parties following the party’s NWC decision to drop some candidates backed by him during the primaries.

He gave the assurance during the APC Elders Council meeting at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Akure.

Unveiling the party’s mobilisation plan for 2027, the governor declared that the APC has only one structure in the state and must operate as one indivisible political family.

According to him, mobilisation must cover all APC candidates contesting elections across the 18 local governments, 203 wards, and 3,933 polling units in the state.

“The first thing is to bring everybody together under one umbrella; the umbrella of APC. We have only one party and we have only one chairman,” he said.

The governor directed the activation of the Elders Council across the 18 LGAs and charged party structures to work together for victory.

He urged members to support all APC candidates at federal and state levels, saying the development of Ondo State, the success of his administration and the party’s electoral prospects are intertwined.

On President Tinubu’s re-election, Aiyedatiwa said the only way to support the President at this stage is to unite and vote for him in 2027.

He credited Tinubu’s reforms with increasing resources available to states to execute projects, describing the President as “very courageous” and “very bold.”

The governor warned against attempts to factionalise the party.

“APC is one. There are no two APCs in Ondo State. APC is one, All Progressives Congress,” he declared.

He said those attempting to create another faction of the Elders Council remain members of the APC and should be brought back into the fold.

“We don’t want to leave anybody out. Even those who are trying to create another faction, we are talking to them that APC must remain one,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa stressed that he cannot develop the state alone and called for the support of elders, women, and youths. He urged members to offer advice and support rather than encourage division.

The APC State Chairman, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, said the experience of elders remains essential to the party.

Babatunde noted that the party constitution recognises the Elders Council as integral to party structure with responsibilities including ensuring stability and offering advice.

He added that the achievements of the Aiyedatiwa administration in infrastructure, health, security and water would provide the APC with campaign issues ahead of 2027.

Earlier, Chairman of the APC Elders Council, Senator Nimbe Farukanmi, called for unity and urged members to support Governor Aiyedatiwa and President Tinubu.

Other party elders including Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, Pastor Segun Ayerin and Mrs Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin commended the governor and party chairman for the meeting, describing it as timely.

The elders urged members to rally round all APC candidates for total victory in the 2027 general elections.